StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYMX opened at $0.33 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

