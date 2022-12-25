StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NYMX opened at $0.33 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.