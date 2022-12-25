StockNews.com Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 33.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.