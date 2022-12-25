StockNews.com Upgrades Enviva (NYSE:EVA) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

EVA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Enviva from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. Enviva has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 4,943 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 724,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,698,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Enviva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Enviva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Enviva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

