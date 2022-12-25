StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells $276,512.85 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.46 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.