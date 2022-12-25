Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.66) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surgalign in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.66) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surgalign’s current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of SRGA opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Surgalign ( NASDAQ:SRGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 73.11% and a negative return on equity of 343.08%. The business had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Surgalign by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

