Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$2.60

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.06 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Taseko Mines had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,515,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 693,195 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,327,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 187,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

