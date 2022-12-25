Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.79. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.