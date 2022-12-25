Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

