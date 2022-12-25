Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $96.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 111,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

