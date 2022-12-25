Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.85%. Analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

