The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $209.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $189.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.62.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

