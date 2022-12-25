The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66,712 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 33,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

