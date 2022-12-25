The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 640.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $241.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day moving average is $240.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

