The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.