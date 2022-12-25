The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

