The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 861.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66,434 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hershey by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $235.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $188.17 and a 1-year high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

