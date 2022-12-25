The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 12,642 Shares

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $946,127.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,850,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,226,797.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 31,423 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,336,928.51.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,446 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,031,774.90.

On Monday, December 5th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 568,681 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $109,214,350.00.

NYSE HHC opened at $77.24 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

