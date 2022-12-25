The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.