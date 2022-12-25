The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.