The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.69 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.