Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Insider Michael East Buys 27,149 Shares

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI – Get Rating) insider Michael East acquired 27,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,578.80 ($21,864.97).
Top Shelf International Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28.
Top Shelf International Company Profile
