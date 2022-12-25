Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTC. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $112.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Toro

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Toro by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.