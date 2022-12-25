Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$58.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.00.

TSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$45.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.25.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$141.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

