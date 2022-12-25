Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

