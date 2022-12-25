Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.0% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

