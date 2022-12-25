United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $177.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

