United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2 %

United Rentals stock opened at $355.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.75. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $373.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.