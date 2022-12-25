Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.63

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as low as $4.60. Urban One shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 20,775 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Urban One by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Urban One by 440.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

