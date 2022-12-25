VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $203.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.31. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.69.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

