Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 32.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $49,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.03 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

