Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,662 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after buying an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VWO stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

