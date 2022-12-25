Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $248.36 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.03.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

