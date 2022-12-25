Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VNQ opened at $82.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

