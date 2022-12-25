Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $183.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.