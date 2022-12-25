Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $159.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.