Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $28,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.