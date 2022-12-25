Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $123,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 191,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

