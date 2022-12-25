Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

