Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.9% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,468,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.