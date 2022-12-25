Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Lessened by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.8% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

