Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.24 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

