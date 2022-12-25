VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $400,240.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total transaction of $400,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,569,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $203.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

