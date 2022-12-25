Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $4,129,000.

Shares of VRNA opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.55. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

