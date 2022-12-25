Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives $28.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,234,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,685,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

