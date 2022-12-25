Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Sells $16,842.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $16,842.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $36,886.68.

On Monday, December 12th, Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $16,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VRDN opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

