Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

