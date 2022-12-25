Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,792,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 113,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:KR opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

