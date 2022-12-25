Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,792,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 113,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:KR opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
