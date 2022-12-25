Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 3,294 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.