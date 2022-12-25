Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 997 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

LYB opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

