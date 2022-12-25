Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

