Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,457 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $135.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average is $134.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.